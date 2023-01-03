The Buffalo Bills have announced their safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

Hamlin received CPR on the field after he collapsed after a tackle by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin also received oxygen before he was taken off the field and transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

ESPN notes Hamlin is currently sedated. A large amount of the Bills remained at Paycor Stadium before departing and returning to Buffalo.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the NFL said. “The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

After the injury, the Bills entered a moment of prayer. The game was initially set to continue after a delay. Still, Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Bills coach Sean McDermott met midfield to extend the break, eventually leading to postponement.

Hamlin was drafted sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft and had been starting in place of injured safety Micah Hyde.