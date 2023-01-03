Nine years later after the success of his 2014 hit, ‘White Girl”, DC rapper Shy Glizzy is being accused of sexual misconduct by the woman who was featured in the White Girl video.

Sky Bri, an OnlyFans creator went on No Jumper yesterday and delved into her experience on the set of the “White Girl” video back in December. The song gained popularity on TikTok and was certified platinum eight years after its initial release.

According to Sky, Shy paid her a little more than half of the agreed upon $5,000 to star in the video, but she still agreed to be in the video because she’d loved the song when she was young.

Advertisement

“He was just the whole day trying to flirt with me or pull me to the side to talk to me,” Sky said. “His personality that day was just weird. He was just being sketchy.”

She then claimed Glizzy pressured her into taking an unknown pill.

“When it got dark out, he cornered me in the kitchen with his little posse and convinced me to do this pill. And I don’t know what the pill was. I said ‘no’ a million times. Eventually I was like, ‘Okay, whatever.’”

Sky alleges that it got worse from there, saying, “I was getting ready to leave and he comes in and he pulls me on to the bed and I look down and his dick is out. And he’s like, ‘Suck it.’ And I said no and he’s like, ‘Lick it,’ and I said no and he said, ‘Then you’re fine with not getting paid?’ And I said yeah and I just got up and went downstairs and got the director.”

See the video below for Bri’s appearance on No Jumper with Adam22.