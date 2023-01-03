While Skip Bayless is known for his controversial sports takes and for often ruffling the feathers of his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe, the sports talk show host is now under fire for his insensitive comments regarding Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

Following the incident, Bayless had tweeted that he understood the decision to postpone the game but questioned why they would postpone it so close to the end of the season.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Skip tweeted. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Advertisement

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

People on social media and athletes alike quickly called for Skip’s cancellation because of the insensitive tweet.

I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2023

WE NEED TO CANCEL @RealSkipBayless ASAP!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 3, 2023

Ima slap the shit outta @RealSkipBayless u too bold. All respect gone. — Stephen Jackson (Stak5) (@DaTrillStak5) January 3, 2023

I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2023

Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin stood up after the tackle then collapsed just seconds later. CPR was reportedly administered for 9 minutes before he was put on a stretcher and escorted off the field and taken to a hospital. Players from both teams took a knee and some players even cried during and after the incident occurred.

The game was initially suspended, and the suspension continued even after Hamlin was taken off of the field. Reports have been spreading across social media that the NFL game each team 5 minutes to warm up before going back on the field and resuming the game. However, coaches refused to put their players back on the field, resulting in a postponement of the game.

After the injury, social media was quick to find and spread the word about a GoFundMe that Hamlin had started for a toy drive. The fundraiser only had a goal of $2,500 and within a few hours had reached over $3 million dollars. You can find the link to the fundraiser here.