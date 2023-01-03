Son of Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance Apologizes for Saying Michael B. Jordan Died in TikTok Prank

Slater Vance, son of actors Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance, has apologized on Instagram after participating in a TikTok prank in which he told his parents Michael B. Jordan died and recorded their reaction.

In the video, Bassett is seen distraught and approaching her son to investigate the source where her son read the fake report.

“I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” Slater Vance said in a video apology. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications of this of my actions upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”

Angela Bassett’s son joined in on the fake celebrity death announcement TikTok trend, and told her that Michael B. Jordan passed away. pic.twitter.com/0gO43k6m5G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 31, 2022