SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls

Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime.

Mitchell is now in an elite list of NBA players who have scored 70 points in a single game, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, and Devin Booker.

Mitchell’s total included 13 overtime points. Mitchell helped the Cavs reach the extra session by intentionally missing a free throw, rebounding his shot, and scoring a putback bucket.

ESPN notes Mitchell added a career-high tying 11 assists and eight rebounds, while setting career highs in 20 free throws made.

“I think I had a game like that once playing NBA2K, but I don’t think I shot that efficiently,” Mitchell said in postgame. “But that was a loss, so this feels that much better.”

You can see highlights of his performance below.