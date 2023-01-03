While Donovan Mitchell was dropping 71, Klay Thompson gave the Atlanta Hawks a 54-point night. It was the second historic performance by a star player against the Hawks in a row, following a birthday beating delivered by LeBron James.

Thompson scored 54 points on 21-of-39 shooting, including cashing 10-of-21 threes. The Warriors would continue their bounce back from Steph Curry’s injuries with a 143-141 double-overtime victory.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for me,” Thompson said. “There were some hard days for me when I didn’t know that this would be possible in real time. I am just going to embrace the heck out of it.”

54 points

10 threes



“When you’re as competitive as he is, when you’re as good as he is, it’s tough sometimes,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said to ESPN. “For two years, everybody is doubting you. That same fire toward that doubt is what made you Klay Thompson … you don’t just lose that. That is embedded in you. It’s good to see him settle down. He’s not chasing it anymore, and it’s falling right in his lap. When you are that good, that’s usually what happens.”