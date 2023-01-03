SOURCE SPORTS: NFL Announces Bills-Bengals Will Not Resume This Week & No Changes to Week 18 Schedule

SOURCE SPORTS: NFL Announces Bills-Bengals Will Not Resume This Week & No Changes to Week 18 Schedule

The NFL has announced the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week.

In a statement to Ian Rapoport, the league states they are in contact with the medical team taking care of Damar Hamlin, along with the two franchises and the NFL Players Association.

The league also revealed there are no current plans regarding the possible resumption of the game, and currently, there are no changes to the Week 18 schedule.

Advertisement

The NFL announces that the #Bengals–#Bills game will not be resumed this week. No decision on potentially resuming it at a later date.



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/M2rfoG5Qot — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin’s family has released a statement following his cardiac arrest emergency during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during his challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Damar Hamlin’s family releases a statement:



“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.” pic.twitter.com/wGNwUEY35T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2023

The Buffalo Bills announced their safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.