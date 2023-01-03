Several videos that have gone viral show Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin taking a hard helmet to the chest during the Bills game vs. Cincinnati and soon after collapsing on the field, temporarily suspending the game.

Hamlin suddenly fell to the ground after tackling receiver Tee Higgins, which required the 24-year-old safety to receive CPR and send both teams back into the locker room until further notice, just 5:58 into the first quarter. The play came on a second-and-3 play from the Cincinnati 39-yard line. Higgins caught a pass from Joe Burrow for 13 yards and appeared to have his helmet hit Hamlin in the chest.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

If this game resumes on Monday night, it was billed as a heavyweight matchup between two AFC contenders with the No. 1 seed hanging in the balance. Cincinnati could go on a 75-yard touchdown drive on its opening possession, while Buffalo managed a field goal before the game was ultimately called off following the Hamlin injury.

