Tobias Truvillion and Giselle Xavier star in the unpredictable film AURORA: A Love Story releasing in theaters January 27th.

Torn between love and honesty, AURORA challenges the fine line of secrets in relationships. Kenny Gaines (Tobias Truvillion/ “The Best Man: Final Chapters”) and Giselle Xavier (Wakeema Hollis/ “Dynasty”) are set to marry in Puerto. But on the big day, the bride mysteriously disappears and sets off a crazy chain of events unearthing secrets, lies and betrayal that threaten to destroy the fairytale love story.

Untitled

Written and directed by Noel Calloway and also starring Marc John Jefferies, Ambre Anderson and Julito McCullum

Produced by Jay Stern

Advertisement

Don’t miss this shocking romantic film that surprisingly turns into a thriller….Aurora: A Love Story.

WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 27TH