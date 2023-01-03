Future picks up where 2022 left off by dropping a new visual for another I NEVER LIKED U single. This time “BACK TO THE BASICS” is the video, the ninth overall from the Billboard-topping album.

“BACK TO THE BASICS” ends I NEVER LIKED YOU in a perfectly raw fashion on the album, and Future seamlessly transferred this atmosphere onscreen. It sees him burning on all cylinders and exuding boundless charisma and confidence, establishing his superstar status as only he can and never losing control of his fire.

I NEVER LIKED YOU has become a blockbuster of epic proportions. It was named “the #1 bestselling rap album of 2022 in the United States by total units” last year. He completed the most important year of his career last month by collecting a plethora of RIAA certifications. I NEVER LIKED YOU, his chart-topping magnum opus, has gone platinum, making it one of only four albums to accomplish so in 2022.

Advertisement

You can see the new video below.