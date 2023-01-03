[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.

In his recent Art Of Dialogue interview, “The Most Beautifulest” rapper said that he was with Biggie on March 9, 1997 and said that the two held a convo just hours before the Vibe afterparty following the Soul Train Awards, which is the focal point of where the Notorious B.I.G., Puffy, Lil Cease and the rest of the entourage were leaving when B.I.G. was shot and killed.

“I said, ‘Big, you know they do not like you out here. Leave! Come back another time,’” Murray said. “Muthafuckas will walk up and shoot people, literally. Walk up and shoot with AKs and kill people. Muthafuckas was shooting each other left and right with no problem, you feel me?”

Advertisement

He continued, “I’m in the car with Biggie and he’s asking me this. I said ‘Leave, Big.’ If he woulda left, it woulda blew over. And I felt Biggie Smalls woulda been alive to this day.”

See the interview excerpt below.