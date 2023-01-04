Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested.

According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing drugs. Mitchell joked about it online.

Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LvlbcPDucP — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 3, 2023

According to the collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, players are normally subjected to four random PED testing during the season and two during the offseason.

Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell is now in an elite list of NBA players who have scored 70 points in a single game, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, and Devin Booker.

Mitchell’s total included 13 overtime points, and he helped the Cavs reach the extra session by intentionally missing a free throw, rebounding his shot, and scoring a putback bucket.

ESPN notes Mitchell added a career-high tying 11 assists and eight rebounds, while setting career highs in 20 free throws made.

“I think I had a game like that once playing NBA2K, but I don’t think I shot that efficiently,” Mitchell said in postgame. “But that was a loss, so this feels that much better.”

You can see highlights of his performance below.