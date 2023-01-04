Doctors state they have seen signs of progress in the Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. According to ESPN‘s Coley Harvey, Hamlin’s friend and business partner, Jordon Rooney, revealed Hamlin is still in intensive care and sedated, but doctors have received positive readings overnight.

The report follows news from Hamlin’s agent Ron Butler who told ESPN that Hamlin’s oxygen levels were improved.

Damar Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke on ESPN’s Sportscenter, giving an account of his family’s experience watching their family member collapse during the Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football game. Glenn said he was sitting with Hamlin’s 7-year-old brother watching the game.

“First we thought it was just a normal hit, and we thought that he popped back up … maybe take a couple plays off and get back,” Glenn said. “But the way my nephew — I have never heard him scream and cry like that. And then, when it was 10 minutes gone past, and then 20 minutes gone past, I knew something was serious.”

Glenn stated Hamlin was resuscitated twice at Paycor Stadium and one more time upon arriving at the hospital.

“I know he’s still here, I know he’s fighting,” Glenn said. “We appreciate all the prayers and support we have been getting from people all over — not just the country, but the world. … It really means a difference for my family to see that, and I know it’ll mean a difference to Damar when he sees that.”

Glenn also spoke with CNN outside the hospital.