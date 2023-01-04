The support for Damar Hamlin has swept the world. Following his onfield Monday Night Football collapse, a GoFundMe started by Hamlin in support of his Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive has received nearly $6 million in donations.

The community toy drive was created to support his mother’s daycare center and has been supported by people across the world. Complex notes AEW wrestler Chris Jericho donated $10,000, while Robert Kraft donated $18,003 on behalf of himself and the New England Patriots. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford added $12,000, while Russell & Ciara Wilson and Tom Brady contributed $10,000 apiece.

Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Russell and Ciara Wilson..just a few names who have donated to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive in the last 6 hours.



Currently over $5.5M raised. pic.twitter.com/FVWvQk0vc1 — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) January 4, 2023

Damar Hamlin’s family released a statement following his cardiac arrest emergency during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertisement

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during his challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Damar Hamlin’s family releases a statement:



“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.” pic.twitter.com/wGNwUEY35T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2023

The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Drive can be reached here.