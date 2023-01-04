According to several confirmed news reports, James Corley, one of the co-founders of famous “eatertainment” chain Dave & Buster’s, was found dead on Monday by his daughter in an apparent suicide on what was Corley’s 72nd birthday.

Corley’s daughter confirmed his death in a statement to Dallas news station WFAA-TV. “Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain,” Kate Corley said in a statement. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. His body was found at his home near White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Corley and his business partner David Corriveau opened their first restaurant/arcade in Dallas, TX in 1982. The duo settled the order of their names in the business with a coin toss. Dave won and Dave & Buster’s was born, which has more than 140 locations across the U.S.