The global edgy and artistically fashion forward backpack and streetwear brand Sprayground, is pulling up to the races in an unforgettable collection with the iconic sports car company Porsche that’ll be sure to spark a sense of adventure.

This collection, which includes a backpack and a duffle bag, pays homage to

the iconic Porsche 911 Carrera. The design captures the purist and timeless

aesthetics of this classic sportscar, combined with Sprayground’s eclectic and unique style design, including its collectible art-piece shark mouth design.

Sprayground and Porsche have created the perfect travel flex with this

collection, showcasing functionality and quality, while still bringing the

essence of adventure to the forefront. The design also encompasses vibrant

colors of turquoise, orange, yellow and red, with classic comic additions like

the speech bubble, dollar signs and cartoon smoke. Sprayground created a striking and ground-breaking collection for fans of the German sportscar

brand and streetwear fashion enthusiasts.

Sprayground is known for its artistic and bold collections from Star Wars and Avatar, to Formula 1 and the NBA. This new uniquely-designed collection in partnership with Porsche will be no different. This exclusive collection will be released across Porsche Dealerships globally this month. Visit www.sprayground.com or @sprayground, for more updates on any upcoming projects.