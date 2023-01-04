When he hasn’t been making audiences laugh over the last couple of years, Michael Blackson has been working to open a school in his hometown of Agona Nsaba, Ghana. His hard work has finally come to fruition, and his “Free For All” school is set to open this month.

Named the “Michael Blackson Academy,” the school is three stories high and has multiple classrooms and other amenities. The school completes Blackson’s mission of providing free education to the people in his hometown of Nsaba.

Ghanaian-American comedian took to social media where he shared a video of himself and others visiting the ribbon cutting for the finished school.

Advertisement

“Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great,” he captioned the post. “Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers.”

Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers. pic.twitter.com/glw0dJVzXr — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) January 4, 2023

Blackson started this project in 2020 when he cut the sod for the construction of the building. He announced on his Twitter on December 18th that the building had been completed.

“Finally, it’s all done and the kids in my village will all go to school for free. Thanks to all my fans that supported me thru out the years, every ticket you bought to my show helped a kid,” Blackson wrote.