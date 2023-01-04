Shannon Sharpe was unexpectedly missing from Tuesday’s episode of Undisputed. However, sources are saying that his absence was due to Skip Bayless’s insensitive tweet following the Damar Hamlin incident.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Shannon skipped the episode because he was “upset” over Skip Bayless’s insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet where he wondered why the NFL would suspend an important game this late in the season. The outlet also noted that the network does not know if Sharpe will return to work on Wednesday either.

Skip has been facing heavy backlash for his tweet from people and athletes on social media. Many have even called for his firing. Bayless took Tuesday’s episode to apologize for his comments and clarify what he was trying to say.

“I apologize for what we’re going to set out to do here today, if it offends anyone, because we’re gonna try to do the show pretty much as we usually do the show. I’ll admit up front, I’m still shook up by what happened last night to Damar Hamlin,” Bayless said. “In fact, I’m still wrecked. In fact, I’m not sure I’m capable of doing this show today. After barely sleeping on it last night, I decided to give it a try.”

He added, “We wrestled through much of the night whether to even do a show today because it felt like in our mind, we almost can’t win with this. Because the last thing we want to try to do is come off as insensitive to what this young man is going through in a life-or-death situation. … As this show goes on, we’re going to try and talk about a little bit of sports, but we’re going to continue to talk about what happened to this young man last night and try to sort back through it with help from you and the audience.”

You can watch his apology below.