SOURCE SPORTS: Giannis Antentokounmpo Drops Career High 55, Says He Wants His Game To Be ‘Boring’

Giannis Antentokounmpo had to sit out the Milwaukee Bucks’ matchup with the Washington Wizards earlier this season. The Bucks lost that game. The Greek Freek was available in the rematch, and he exploded for a career-high 55 points.

Following the game, Antentokounmpo told ESPN he wanted his game to become boring.

“I want to get in a position … that my game is boring,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just do what I do and people don’t talk about it because it becomes boring — I do it every single night. That’s what I want to do. I want other people to feel like my game is boring. But I don’t get bored. The greats — the best players — never get bored. They go out there and they always give their best any given night.”

In his last three games, Antentokounmpo has tallied at least 40 points, ten rebounds, and five assists.

Antenokounmpo will travel to Toronto on Wednesday to take on the Raptors. Let’s hope for another “boring” outing.