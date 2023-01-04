Zion Williamson fans will have to wait a few weeks to see him play again. According to ESPN, Williamson has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. After securing a rebound and pushing the ball up the court, Williamson grabbed his leg, eventually leaving the game.

Williamson has been available for 29 games for the Pelicans this season, missing three around Christmas due to Health and Safety Protocols.

For the season, Zion is averaging.26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals on 61% shooting.

The Pelicans are currently missing Brandon Ingram who is working his way back to a return.