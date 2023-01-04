Dave Chappelle is celebrating his arrival in Ghana by dancing. The comedian is on hand for Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa’s Black Star Line Festival. Chappelle is on hand to be part of the line-up, in conversation with Chance and had a pop-lock session with African dancers.

Dave Chappelle turning up in Ghana 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/QQtBmGz4Lq — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 4, 2023

Ahead of co-headlining the festival with Chance the Rapper and Chappelle in Ghana this week, Vic Mensa is helping the area by bringing clean water to three villages.

According to TMZ, Mensa made a previous trip to Ghana and stated that after seeing the villages’ conditions, including poor water sources, he decided to make an impact. Mensa would partner with his father, a Ghana native, to launch an initiative.

“We’re building 3 boreholes in different communities in Ghana to provide clean drinking water; the first being the Asokore Zongo in Koforidua where my family lives, which is already built,” Vic said. “The other locations are a nearby community called Effiduase and then our ancestral village in the Volta Region, Amedzofe. Most people in communities like this in Ghana experience constant waterborne diseases.”