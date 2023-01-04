Keith Murray has created a viral lane for himself after getting on The Art Of Dialogue podcast and telling some untold Hip Hop tales from the 90s that could possibly rival Slick Rick’s “Treat Her Like A Prostitute”, complete with well known female rapper fables. Most recently, The Def Squadian told a story about his run-in with Ludacris’ artist and Disturbing Tha Peace artist Shawnna.

Murray talked about how he and the “Getting Some Head” rapstress linked up at L.A.’s House Of Blues despite, according to him, being warned by Ludacris not to do it. He details performing oral sex on Shawnna in front of two of their friends and another time in his $160K Benz, but he admits that he didn’t get a chance to have intercourse with her.