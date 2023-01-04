Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher Call Out B.Dot for Being Left off of Best Rappers of 2022 List

As always, Brian “B.Dot” Miller was once again able to ruffle the feathers of members of the hip-hop community with his Best Rappers of 2022 list. B.Dot says that the list is based on skill, performance, and presence. The list included Pusha T, Gucci Mane, and J.Cole taking the top 3 spots, Kendrick Lamar, JID, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Drake, Ransom, and Lil Wayne occupying the rest of the spots.

Top 10 Best Rappers of 2022. pic.twitter.com/9R5G3XcTKP — brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) December 23, 2022

However, the list caught the attention of Griselda Records front-men, Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher, who were not happy about their exclusion from the list despite having dropped projects this year.

Westside Gunn and a few other members of Griselda, including Stove God Cooks and Rome Streetz, had sat down with B.Dot and Elliot Wilson for an episode of Rap Radar before the list came out. However, Westside Gunn called the interview a waste of time after the list came out.

“This was a great interview but that was some weeks ago, now it’s F*CK @bdotTM bc he just don’t get it & I wasted 2hrs of my time[.]” Westside Gunn wrote. “its @GriseldaRecords ALL YEAR[.] S/O to my guy @ElliottWilson he still good he rode thru the hood w/me in the Bach.”

This was a great interview but that was some weeks ago, now it’s FUCK 🖕🏽@bdotTM bc he just don’t get it & I wasted 2hrs of my time 🤣😂🤣 its @GriseldaRecords ALL YEAR 🦂⚖️🐐🖼 S/O to my guy @ElliottWilson he still good he rode thru the hood w/ me in the Bach #RIPHOVAIN 🤲🏽 #GXFR https://t.co/7TF0zTu17V — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) January 2, 2023

Benny The Butcher was also critical of being left off the list. A Twitter user asked the Tana Talk 4 artist if he thought the whole Griselda roster being left off the list was because of a bar Conway The Machine rapped about B.Dot. The user said that it’s corny if that’s the reason they were left off. Benny then confirmed that it was due to the bar, and he had a run-in with one of B.Dot’s “rap friends.”

“Def tht and I had a brush in with 1 of his rap friends lol,” Benny responded.

Def tht and I had a brush in with 1 of his rap friends lol — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) December 24, 2022

In another response to a fan on Twitter, Benny said that B.Dot has to be eating crack not to add him or anybody from the Griselda roster to the list. “F*ck smokin crack he gotta be Eatin it,” he said.