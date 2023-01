Jordan Brand had an epic run in 2022 with the “Lost & Found” Jordan 1, numerous Travis Scott Retro 1s, Fire Red Retro 3s, and more. With that success under their belt, they are getting ready for a special 2023.

According to Sneaker News, Nike SB and Jordan Brand will connect for an SB Retro 4 that will be on the way this year.

The forthcoming Nike SB x Jordan 4 “Pine Green” is expected to a release on March 20 at a price tag of $225.

You can see a mock-up of the sneaker below.