Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has opened his eyes and is responsive at the University of Cincinnati medical center.
NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport provided the report, citing that Hamlin is also gripping the hands of people close to him.
The Buffalo Bills released a statement, citing Hamlin is neurologically intact, his lungs are continuing to heal, and he is making steady progress.
“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.
We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”– Buffalo Bills
Damar Hamlin’s agency, Agency 1 Sports, also released a statement.