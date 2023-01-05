Damar Hamlin is ‘Neurologically Intact’ and Responsive with His Eyes Open in Hospital Update

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has opened his eyes and is responsive at the University of Cincinnati medical center.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport provided the report, citing that Hamlin is also gripping the hands of people close to him.

#Bills S Damar Hamlin opened his eyes last night and is responsive. Truly incredible. One thing that's very clear from speaking to those close to him: They are endlessly appreciative of the medical care given to Hamlin on the field immediately, then over the last 72 hours. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023

Damar Hamlin has been gripping the hands of those close to him. Another very positive sign. https://t.co/GpabbnqTWm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.” – Buffalo Bills

Damar Hamlin’s agency, Agency 1 Sports, also released a statement.