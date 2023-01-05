City Girls rapper Yung Miami shared a very opulent diamond necklace and bracelet gifted to her from her alleged boo Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. On her Instagram stories she posted, ‘So raw he did his BIG ONE!

The Miami rapper aka Caresha Romeka Brownlee, has been the topic of conversation following Diddy’s announcement of his new child. In true Diddy fashion the mogul hosted family and friends on his recent New Years holiday. Miami was present during Diddy’s annual family trip to St. Barts for the holidays, along with his new baby Dana Tran and their newborn daughter.

Diddy recently defended his friendship on social media: ‘@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.

DJ Akademiks caused disruption when he tweeted: ‘Diddy different… [he] f****d around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love a real 1.’

Yung Miami retorted: ‘Akademiks my name ain’t d**k so keep it out your mouth!!!’ with the DJ responding: ‘Misdirected anger… Brother Love wouldn’t approve of this behavior. I aint the one that had a side baby on yall …relax.’

Yung Miami recently opened up about her relationship with Diddy in an interview with XXL Magazine.

‘We are dating,’ she said. ‘We single, but we’re dating.’

‘He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun.’