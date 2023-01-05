Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will begin streaming on Feb. 1 on Disney+, the company said to celebrate the start of the new year with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will join the 16 other Marvel Cinematic Universe films currently available on Disney+ in IMAX Enhanced, offering subscribers a larger image with an enlarged aspect ratio for an immersive home viewing experience.

Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast was published by Proximity Media in association with Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment in advance of the movie’s forthcoming streaming debut. Throughout six episodes, viewers are invited to listen and discover the thrilling and emotional adventure that went into making the movie. Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, accessible on all major podcasting platforms and at ProximityMedia.com, has just released its inaugural episode. Beginning on Jan. 18, five more episodes will be available each week. A brand-new trailer for the remaining episodes of the season is available here.

