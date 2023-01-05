Family of Theophilus London Have Found Him: ‘He Is Safe and Well’

Theophilus London is safe, in a new report from his family. London, who disappeared for months, was reported safe on Wednesday night.

“We have found Theo. He is safe and well,” the rapper’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, wrote on Instagram. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

London’s family reported him missing last week, filing an official police report with the Los Angeles Police Department. According to the family, they have not seen or communicated with the 35-year-old artist since July.

London is a Trinidad and Tobago native who has collaborated with Kanye West, Travis Scott, Azealia Banks, Tame Impala, and many others. He has also been at numerous international and North American music events, earning praise from music critics across the board.

According to TMZ, at the time, London’s father said, “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

London released his debut album, Timez Are Weird These Days, in 2011. It was followed by Vibes (executive produced by Kanye West) in 2014 and Bebey in 2020.