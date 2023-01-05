Joe Budden is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in podcasting and has heavily impacted the landscape of the medium for years to come. In a new episode of Abbot Elementary, the “Podfather” was shouted out in a scene where one of the teachers, Mr. Hill, told one of his students that he had never heard of the “Pump It Up” rapper. The student then shows Mr. Hill a clip from the podcast full of bleeps, responding “Woah! I’m not sure how Mr. Budden’s mother would feel about that podcast.”

Joe Budden, who has expressed his love for the show in the past, was quite appreciative of the shoutout. In a post on Instagram, Budden shared the clip of his shoutout, along with a caption that read, “First of all y’all already know how i feel about @quintab and this show…….. secondly, thank you. 🙏🏾🔥#Abbottelementary #Podfather“

Budden also responded to fans on Twitter who saw the shoutout as well. “Nah don’t gas me.. i love that show lol,” he Tweeted in response to a fan. “That’s [fire],” he said in a follow up tweet.

Nah don’t gas me.. i love that show lol https://t.co/EvmdudLcEG — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) January 5, 2023

That’s 🔥 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) January 5, 2023

Budden’s manager Ian Schwartzman even commented on the shoutout in a post on Instagram. “Joe is a star. It’s ok to admit. We changed the game forever. Our little podcast. #abbottelementary,” Ian captioned his IG post.

Joe is surely to bring this up in the next episode of the JBP, air horns, gunshots, and everything.