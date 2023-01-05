Skip Bayless is facing heavy amounts of backlash for his tweet concerning the postponing Bills and Bengals game when Damar Hamlin had suffered cardiac arrest just moments before. He has even ruffled the feathers of his Undisputed cohost, Shannon Sharpe, who did not show up to work on Monday and caught an attitude with Skip for interrupting him while he was doing his monologue. In a video posted to his Instagram, former small forward Matt Barnes slammed Bayless for his insensitive comments and said that he has had to stop people from assaulting Bayless on two separate occasions prior to the Damar Hamlin tweet.

“First of all, Skip is a professional in this realm, [and] was highly respected,” Barnes said. “When people say, ‘read the whole tweet,’ he said the game was ‘irrelevant.’ He knew he had to put that at the end of the bullshit he was saying hoping we didn’t see through the bullshit, because how he truly felt was his original first sentence.”

Barnes added that Skip seemed to be more concerned over the game than Damar Hamlin’s health and that Skip’s “day” might be coming, amid tension that has been brewing between him and Shannon Sharpe.

“I just feel as of late he’s been very very very disrespectful and out of pocket, and that’s normal, but he’s been that way to Shannon [Sharpe]. I think Skip’s day is coming, and it may not be from a firing standpoint because you know white men in this profession can kinda get away with and do what they want.”

Barnes then added that he has had to stop a player, and a coach, on two different occasions from assaulting the sports commentator, and said that one day someone is going to end up getting physical with him.

“I know personally that I’ve had to diffuse two situations,” Barnes said. “One with a coach, and one with an NBA player. They wanted to fuck Skip up. … One was this year, one was last year. … Luckily cooler heads prevailed, but it’s just gone too far in my opinion. Shannon’s had a lot of love or does have a lot of love for dude, but you can even see Shannon’s fed up. And someone’s gonna end up hurting Skip.”

You can watch Barnes full comments below.