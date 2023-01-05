LeBron James Celebrates His Birthday with 'The Godfather' Themed Party and Lobos 1707

LeBron James, a four-time NBA champion and investor in Lobos 1707 Tequila, recently celebrated his birthday with Lobos 1707 at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta.

Celebrities including 2 Chainz, Anthony Davis, Keri Hilson, Lou Williams, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and others were seen toasting the biggest celebration of the evening while sipping water provided by LifeWTR and specialty cocktails made with Lobos 1707 Tequila, including Fools Rush In, Blushed Martini, Lobos 1707 Paloma, and Reposado on The Rocks.

The Godfather-themed party, which celebrated the end of the year in style, included a station for rolling cigars, a set replica from the film, and a vintage Italian Don of Akron car that was hired.

You can see images from the celebration below.