Quavo has returned to music, delivering a new single in honor of his nephew, friend, and group member Takeoff. The new single, “Without You,” evokes sounds of gospel as Quavo shares memories through his verses, which are sure to tug at heartstrings.

The single comes with a new video that has Quavo positioned in a chair in the studio, blunt burning and somber, as he recalls key moments in their bond. Memories Quavo speaks of include trips to Coachella, days on the Nawfside, and more.

The single features Vory in the intro and has the tandem of Zaytoven and Mike Dean at production.

