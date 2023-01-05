Patrick Clark, the man who is charged with the murder of Takeoff, is free from jail on a $1 million bond.

ABC13 notes Clark made a bond on Wednesday, days after Clark’s legal team attempted to have his bond lowered to $300,000. Clark’s bond was initially set at $2 million but was lowered by Judge Josh JIll, due to previous statements that he could pay $1 million bail and bail bond companies would take that risk.

Clark is believed to be a DJ, working at strip clubs, and also a club promoter. His exact amount of cash is uncertain due to being paid in cash. Clark is also considered a flight risk and had to surrender his passport.

Advertisement

Clark was ruled to remain in his parent’s home on the east side of Houston, and he cannot have contact with Takeoff’s family. He is set to return to court in March.

Throughout the case, Clark maintained his innocence, but detectives have video of him firing his gun, and those bullets are the ones that allegedly struck Takeoff.