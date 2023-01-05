Tory Lanez is currently behind bars after being found guilty of three felonies last year. G-Unit star Tony Yayo believes the Canadian star is in danger and will be attacked behind bars.

Sitting on VladTV, Yayo stated the star treatment for Lanez is over and he will be treated like just another number and will be treated like everyone else. Yayo stated that Lanez is likely the talk of the jail and now everyone inside has something to talk about.