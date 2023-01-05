Words by: Brandon Williams

Quentin Miller received the credit for helping Drake with songs on If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, but he did not get paid. The songwriter told VladTV that Tricky Stewart gave him a “horrible” publishing deal.

”I’m working with a n**** that literally is about to change my life, even though I was in my horrible, horrible, horrible, horrible publishing situation with Tricky so I never got a publishing check off of any Drake songs”

Stewart is a known songwriter, producer, and publisher that has been around since the 90s. He has won five Grammys throughout his career. Without getting paid, Miller needed to find ways to feed his family. He revealed that he was getting paid “under the table” to make ends meet. Tricky just recently let the Atlanta songwriter out of the deal.

”I didn’t get out that deal ‘til 2019, 2020; I signed 2011. I had to let go of a lot of s*** just to get out”

That whole time he just decided to keep working until something big happened, and it did. He got the opportunity to work with Drake, but it didn’t turn out how it should’ve. After working with Drake on If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, Meek Mill and the “In My Feelings” rapper were in a beef that Miller couldn’t control. Meek MIll accused Drake of using ghostwriters in his music, to which Miller’s name was brought up. This started a long conversation on whether Drake used ghostwriters, how long he has used them, and which songs, if not all. This ordeal became messy, and Quentin’s name wasn’t uplifted in the conversation.



Drake released his mixtape, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, in 2015. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammys. Quentin Miller receives writer credit on four songs: “Legend,” “10 Bands”, “Know Yourself,” and “Used To.”