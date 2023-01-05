According to court documents on public record during jury selection, Young Thug is facing 8 out of the 65 total charges against the alleged YSL gang in their RICO trial.

The charges against Young Thug aka Jeffrey Williams were confirmed during the jury selection for the case, which began yesterday(January 4). Prosecutors alleged that the Young Slime Life collective was a street gang that has been involved in criminal activity, which prompted the 65-count indictment to be handed down in May last year.

Thug’s eight charges include conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun.

Advertisement

Out of the 65 charges, #YoungThug is charged with 8 counts.

Ct 1: Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.

Ct. 56 & 57 : Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity

1/2 pic.twitter.com/HlbDUG9XJZ — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) January 4, 2023

CT 58: Possesion of Marijuana w/intent to distribute

Ct. 59: Poss of Codeine w/intent to distribute

Ct. 60: Poss of Cocaine

Ct. 61: Poss of Firearm

Ct. 62: Poss of Machine Gun pic.twitter.com/vtqZ3mCNLD — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) January 4, 2023

Thug was one of 28 defendants when the case began, but that number has withered away to just 14 defendants after his other co-defendants, including Gunna, took plea deals in order to be released from custody. Gunna was released last month after pleading guilty to one count of racketeering.

Thug’s trial will be a fight for his life, as the plea deals taken by his former crew members will make his battle ain court an even tougher one. One of the former co-founders of the crew, Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledg, admitted in court that one or more YSL members were behind the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas after negotiating his plea deal. Sledge testified that he and other YSL associates were paid by Young Thug to “lay low” after the killing.

The case is expected to last at least nine months to a year, with the media pool schedule running through September 23.