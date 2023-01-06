Multiple people are injured after a shooting erupted at a French Montana video shoot in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami 7, ten people were injured in a shooting outside The Licking. The report confirmed Montana was currently filming a video.

Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired at the restaurant that is located at 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue ahead of 8 p.m. Law enforcement said there are two additional crime scenes but did not provide the locations of the other two.

“We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” said MGPD detective Diana Gorgue. “We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

“We had a total of 10 [victims]. Four brought themselves to the hospital, and we’ve treated six transported,” a paramedic is reported to have said over radio transmissions.

An eye witness, Ced Mogul, at the scene stated he was on hand to watch Montana at the shoot but noticed that someone was robbed of their watch, keys and wallet.

“[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” said Mogul, “at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.”

As of writing, no fatalities have been reported and no one has been taken into custody.