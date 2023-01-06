Social media influencer Andrew Tate is down a few million after police in Romania seized 11 luxury cars from him and his brother Tristan. Both men were arrested on charges of imprisonment and abuse of women.

Andrew and Tristan were arrested alongside two Romanian woman, Georgiana Naghel, 28, and Luana Radu, 32, for imprisoning six women as “virtual prisoners” and forcing them into sexual acts for patrons of Tate’s “Hustler University.”

According to The New York Post, the cars were taken from Tate’s property in Bucharest. Of the cars was a Bugatti Chiron worth $2.9 million. It was the same car that Tate used to mock climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter before being arrested.

Additional cars in the seizure include two Ferraris, a Porsche, Rolls-Royce Wraight, and an Aston Martin Vanquish.

Tate operated as the “king of toxic masculinity” and used porn content as content, along with visuals of a lavish lifestyle, to subscribers and fans. Tate was living in Romania to run from rape charges.