Buffalo Bills Share That Damar Hamlin Asked Who Won The Game After Waking Up After Cardiac Arrest Incident

People across the country were shocked on Monday night when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. It was later revealed that Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following the tackle, and was rushed to a hospital where he remained in ICU in critical condition.

Yesterday, however, the Buffalo Bills shared in a tweet that Hamlin had woken up and can communicate by writing. After waking up, he asked who had won the game.

“Damar Hamlin is now able to communicate through writing and asked doctors who won the game Monday night,” the post reads. Doctors apparently responded “Yes, Damar, you won. You won the game of life.”

“We can’t say enough about the quick actions of the Bills training staff and the physicians who were on the field,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said.

Another doctor, Dr. William Knight IV, said that “Damar is moving his hands and feet at this moment. The best outcome for him is to return to who he was before this happened.”

Hamlin is still recovering from his cardiac arrest on Monday night, and according to doctors, he is getting better. Just hours after his on-field collapse, a GoFundMe for a toy drive organized by the Bills safety reached $3 million dollars, surpassing its $2,500 goal. In 24 hours, the GoFundMe had reached about $6 million.