It appears Diddy is eyeing reality TV. TheJasmineBrand notes recent court filings that trademark a “reality-based television program” titled Diddy + 7.

The filing for the document was May 2, 2022, and was published for opposition on Jan. 3, 2023. The description is categorized as:

“Entertainment services in the nature of an ongoing reality based television program; entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable audio and video recordings featuring information about celebrities, entertainment, pop culture, humor, music and lifestyle; entertainment services, namely, a multimedia program series featuring information about celebrities, entertainment, pop culture, humor, music, and lifestyle distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the field of entertainment and pop culture.”

Last week, Diddy posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all his children stood around him in matching pajamas.

Diddy gives a first look at his daughter Love. 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/wFiQNfKXTI — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) December 27, 2022

The hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family, born in October, via Twitter and mentioned his family. His other five children are Justin Dior, 28, King, 24, Chance Combs, 16, and his 15-year-old twins: D’Lila Star and Jessie James and son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, who he adopted with Kim Porter.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl, Love Sean Combs to the world,” wrote Combs. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”