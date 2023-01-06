If there is one word associated with French Montana, it’s consistency. The Coke Boys founder returns with another installment of the Coke Boys mixtape series. Only in this instance, he ups the ante by recruiting the legendary DJ Drama and a slew of heavy hitters.

If Drama is on the project, the Gangsta Grillz adlibs come highly anticipated. In addition to the Gangsta Grillz, Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition has guest appearances from Kodak Black, Jeremih, Max B, A$AP Rocky, Vory, King Combs, and more.

COKE BOYS 6 tracklisting

TOMORROW MIDNIGHT 🌊🌊🌊 pre order link juheardddd https://t.co/9mTlK7A5OU pic.twitter.com/plNBguIFaB — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 4, 2023

“WAVE GODS. From st barts back to the block free max b ! COKE BOYS 6 gangsta grillz edition @djdrama THIS FRIDAY,” wrote French Montana in his Instagram caption.

DJ Drama echoed French’s energy with an Instagram post to promote the project.

New Year… Same Hustle!! Droppin 1/6!! @frenchmontana “Coke Boys 6… Money Heist Edition” Gangsta Grill!! I Gave Yall A Chance To Catch Up…What Happened #FreeBiggavelli,” said Drama in his Instagram caption.

The Gangsta Grillz dropped another post to promote the album upon its release saying, “I’M MOVING LIKE SOMEBODY PISSED ME OFF.”

CB6 contains 29 tracks that’ll be sure to showcase a tsunami wave when French Montana and DJ Drama collaborate on a project.