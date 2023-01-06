Gerard Butler and Mike Colter come together for the upcoming film Plane, which centers the heroic survival in the aftermath of tragedy.

When pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island, he discovers that surviving the landing was just the beginning. The island is heavily populated by armed militia who discover the passengers on the plane and take them into hostage by dangerous rebels. Torrance turns to the only person he can count on for help: Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter).

Colter plays Gaspare – an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help, and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

As a result of a dual mission of both survival and securing safety of others, the two form a comradery to ensure the completion of that mission when emergency strikes in hostile territory.

Plane is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday, Jan. 13. Check out the exclusive clip from the movie below.