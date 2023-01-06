Ice Spice is building upon a crazy 2022, that shot her star into a different stratosphere behind her single “Munch (Feelin’ U)”. Now Ice Spice is back with a new single, “In Ha Mood,” dedicated to all the baddies on the planet.

Prior to its official release, “In Ha Mood” has amassed over 975K views on YouTube, 2.2M streams on SoundCloud, and 70K creations on TikTok. On the single, Ice Spice’s baddie demeanor exudes in the bars as she sidesteps munches, while being the one everyone wants to get next to.

Ice can be heard delivering sass and shade in her rhymes as she rejects the munches and enjoys being in demand. The new release brings in a bit of Jersey-club through its production crafted by RIOTSUSA. “She a baddie, she know she a ten/She a baddie with her baddie friend,” Ice Spice spits.

You can tap in with the Bronx Baddie on “In Ma Hood” below.