Julia Fox Says Her Date with Drake Involved a Private Jet and Chanel Bags

Julia Fox Says Her Date with Drake Involved a Private Jet and Chanel Bags

Julia Fox is back and talking about her Hip-Hop rendezvous. Aside from her romance with YE, Fox also states she saw his friend and foe, Drake.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Fox states The Boy flew her on a private jet, cuddled with her, and flooded her with luxury handbags. At first, Fox played coy about the identity of the star, dubbing him an “A-Lister” but gave up the identity in the after-show.

“Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags,” Fox said. “It was great, yeah.”

Advertisement

You can hear it from Fox below.