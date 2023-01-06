Julia Fox Thinks Kanye West Doesn’t Even Know Her Full Name After Their Relationship

Julia Fox Thinks Kanye West Doesn’t Even Know Her Full Name After Their Relationship

Julia Fox is reflecting on her relationship with Kanye West. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fox spoke about their whirlwind relationship.

“We were literally together for like a minute,” Fox said. “I don’t think he even knows my full name or anything.”

Fox would even dig into their bedroom life and state, “I think he would have liked that, but it just never got there.”

Advertisement

In March 2022, at the premiere of the latest Batman film, Fox told Entertainment Tonight dating YE was a “reset button” for her life.

“It was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Fox said. She also would go into detailing how her life is extremely busy, and she doesn’t have the time for a formal relationship.

In a previous statement about her relationship with Ye, Fox boasted about coming up during the relationship with the Hip-Hop Billionaire.

According to PEOPLE, the couple’s two-month relationship kicked off on New Year’s Eve and wrapped on Valentine’s Day. A rep for the actress said in a statement, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

That didn’t stop Fox from speaking for herself, hopping online and dropping a response to a report that she cried:

“Y’all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!”

Also in the episode with Cohen, Fox stated she went on a date with Drake.

via