Dancehall superstar Popcaan returns today to reveal his new album, Great Is He, will be released on January 27th, via OVO Sound, after unveiling the cover artwork and promising new music earlier this week.

The new album embodies the dancehall superstar’s typical blend of bombast, brooding, and brukking out, while also delving into the genre’s flexibility and importance on current music.

To get fans ready for the forthcoming album, Popcaan teamed with Drake to drop off the first OVO single of 2023 in “We Caa Done.” The new single is co-produced by TRESOR and Batundi and comes with a video directed by Theo Skurda during the team’s trio to Turks and Caicos.

“‘We Caa Done’ is all about persevering,” Popcaan said of the single. “We don’t think about limits. We’re living the life we’ve dreamed of, and despite what the haters and naysayers have to say, we will only be greater.”

You can hear the new single and see the video below.