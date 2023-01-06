Today, multi-platinum songstress Queen Naija kicks off the new year with “Let’s Talk About It”, a slow-burning but unstoppable new single that calls out all the self-absorbed and drama-obsessed men of the world. Accompanied by a cinematic video that finds Queen taking back her power, “Let’s Talk About It” arrives around the Detroit-bred artist’s milestone five-year anniversary of her breakthrough hit “Medicine” (a double-platinum smash that premiered on New Year’s Day in 2018 and immediately set her meteoric rise in motion).

Co-written by Queen with Mike Woods (G-Eazy, Tink, Ty Dolla $ign) and producer Oak Felder (Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, Pink Sweat$), “Let’s Talk About It” is a powerful piece of R&B-pop built on her ultra-smooth soothing vocals.