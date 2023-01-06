Buzzing artist Sam Byrk’s music is just as diverse as his background. Byrk was born in Germany raised in Miami, Florida and Luxembourg, and currently lives in Netherlands. He recently partnered with Diesel Collective founded by Shakk Diesel and Vydia. Since his partnership in 2021 he seen a spike in his streaming numbers crossing 5 million. His music show influences of Indie Rock and Rap, and most importantly his ability to juggle between different genres effortlessly and authentically.

This project means alot to Sam and he is reall proud of the outcome and excited for his fans to fall in love with it. Sam worked closely with his friend Philo and his audio engineer (B4GGIO) spending countless hours in the studio until he created what he believes to be a masterpiece. Fans can expect a lot of music, content, and collaborations from Sam Byrk in 2023.

