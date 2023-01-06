Yesterday, the Grammy’s announced their recipients for the 2023 Lifetime Achievement award. Among the recipients are Nirvana, Ma Rainey, The Supremes, and hip-hop legend and pioneer, Slick Rick.

“The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees,” the Academy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.

He continued, “Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community. We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world.”

Slick Rick’s name was announced alongside six other artists for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Following the announcement, Slick Rick told HipHopDX, that he was honored to finally be recognized for his contributions. “To be receiving this honor is incredible,” Slick Rick said. “And to be in marvelous company with my fellow inductees is humbling. God is good. All the time!”

To be receiving this honor is incredible. And to be in marvelous company with my fellow inductees is humbling. God is good. All the time! @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/nCuyzMna32 — Slick Rick (@therulernyc) January 5, 2023

Despite a legendary career, and being the most sampled hip-hop artist of all time, this would make Slick Rick’s first Grammy Award over the span of a 40+ year career. It would also be the first time this award would be given to a UK-born artist.

In fact, last year, people on the internet were blown away when they finally heard Slick Rick speaking in his British accent. Check out some of the tweets below.

hearing Slick Rick talk with a British accent is blowing my mind pic.twitter.com/oBHJmAtvcz — T O M I (@rnbtomi) December 23, 2021

I have never heard Slick Rick speak with a British accent in my life… pic.twitter.com/c75uRBiOMF — I ❤️ Jews, Please dont close my accounts. (@LaCienegaBlvdss) October 3, 2022