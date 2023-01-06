The Golden State Warriors have navigated the rocky waters and now their captain in Stephen Curry is on his way back. According to NBA.com, Curry could return to the Warriors on Jan. 13.

Curry is expected to make a successful recovery from a left shoulder injury in time for the Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to general manager Bob Myers of the Warriors.

“He’s going to get evaluated this weekend, and he’s working out on the court,” Myers said. “The two-week mark to evaluate him was this weekend, but there’s been no, at this point, setbacks or anything like that. So that would be — what, the first road game is on Friday.”

Curry has not played since Dec. 14. The Warriors currently sit one game above .500 and are ninth in the Western Conference. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games.